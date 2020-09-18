Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite for ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ table read and fans can’t stop talking about it (video)

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are trending after they reunited Thursday night, September 17, for a virtual table read of the film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”.

Things got pretty steamy during the reading as the former couple were cast as teenagers Linda Barnett and Brad Hamilton, roles originated by Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold in Amy Heckerling’s 1982 teen comedy.

The event was presented Thursday by Dane Cook’s “Feelin’ A-Live,” a fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief and criminal justice reform. It featured a star-studded cast participating through video-conferencing.

Aniston and Pitt, who divorced in 2005, were assigned the daydream sequence in which Pitt’s character is masturbating in a bathroom while imagining being seduced by sex queen Linda (Jennifer Aniston’s character) as she emerges from his swimming pool.

The actors, and their fellow celebrity participants, struggled not to laugh during the suggestive read, even with…