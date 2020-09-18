Kanye West reacts to claims Jay Z allegedly sold Kanye’s Masters in order to get his own back

Kanye West has defended Jay Z after it was alleged that the latter sold Kanye’s Masters to get his own back.

Kanye, who had been temporarily banned from Twitter for sharing a journalist’s phone number on his timeline, returned to the platform today to react the claims Jay Z sold him out.

Kanye, 43, tweeted screenshots of a post by blogger Akademiks, featuring the headline, “Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get Own Masters Back.”

Reacting Kanye said Jay is his brother and the media shouldn’t come between them.

Kanye wrote: “Don’t let the system pit us against each other. JAY IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.”

He added: “we will change the paradigm.”

Kanye, who is battling Universal Music Group for ownership of his masters, posted his entire contract on Twitter…