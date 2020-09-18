Kogi Government writes US over Electoral Fraud Allegation





The Kogi state government has written the United States Government over the electoral fraud allegation levelled against it and visa ban to politicians accused of masterminding electoral violence in the state.

The Yahaya Bello-led administration justified its win in the governorship election by pointing out that opposition parties failed to prove they won the election in all courts the case went through.

The Kogi state government who noted that it is not challenging the visa ban in any way, however protested against US’ “collateral and unwarranted interference in its political and social processes.”

The letter written by the Secretary to Kogi Goverment, Mrs Folashade Arike and addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria read;

KGS/GO/ADM/25/II/XXX

16 September 2020 The Ambassador Of The United States of America

Embassy of The United States of America

1075 Diplomatic Drive

Central Business District

Abuja, NIGERIA Your Excellency, RE: VISA RESTRICTIONS ON INDIVIDUALS AND INCLUSION OF THE…





