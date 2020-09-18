Kwara court sentence man to jail for posing as a lady and using nude pictures to dupe men

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara state High Court has sentenced 29-year-old Usman Muhammed, pictured above, to six months imprisonment for posing as a lady and using nude photos of some women to dupe innocent men.

Muhammed was dragged before the court by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of impersonation.

Adenike Ayoku, an operative of the EFCC told the court that Muhammed who was arrested in his residence in Abeokuta in Ogun State is an internet fraudster who pretended to be female and used female nude photographs sourced online to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting internet users as evidenced in his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts.

The charge against Muhammed read