Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fail to make UEFA’s Champions League positional awards shortlist for the first time

Arch-rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to make the final shortlist for UEFA’s positional awards next month.

The awards will recognise the top performers in each at the 2019-20 Champions League campaign, and both Messi and Ronaldo missed out on the final shortlist due to their devastating Champions League campaign.

It is the first time the Barcelona and Juventus superstars failed to make the final shortlist for their position.

Champions League champions, Bayern Munich dominated the 12-man list with seven players nominated across the four categories.

Bayern’s star, Manuel Neuer is up for the best goalkeeper award, against PSG’s Keylor Navas and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, and Joshua Kimmich dominated the defender list while Thomas Muller and Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara are up against Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne for best midfielder.

Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to win the UEFA’s best…