Mother-of-13 who starred in TV show “Extraordinary Pregnancies” found hanged in apparent suicide after suffering personal issues

A mother-of-13 who appeared on TV’s Extraordinary Pregnancies was found dead in a woodland close to her home Worthing, West Sussex.

Mandy Gardner was found dead on April 7, before being laid to rest in June at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.

An inquest heard the 43-year-old had talked about self-harm shortly before her death, and a coroner ruled her death as suicide after postmortem examination found that the cause of the death was hanging.

The mother had appeared on TLC’s Extraordinary Pregnancies with her husband Nathan four years ago in 2016, when they were preparing to welcome their 12th baby into the family. The couple welcomed their 13th child two years ago.

At the time of her television appearance, Mandy told cameras: “There are times when it can be absolute bedlam; there’ll be dogs running around, kids chasing the dogs, adults chasing the kids that are chasing the dogs!

“Not all [of my] pregnancies were planned – 12 is us being careful – you know, each and…