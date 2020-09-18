Paxful Breaks Ground on Fourth in 100-School Initiative

Paxful, a global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, announced today that it has broken ground on the fourth in its 100-school initiative aimed at building quality education centers in emerging countries. The fourth school, located in Nigeria, will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered and water well system, and in response to safety requirements associated with COVID-19, Paxful will also provide Personal Protective Equipment for all teachers and students including facemasks and hand sanitizers.

According to Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful, “The #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative now supports over 400 students.” He highlights that through the 100-school plan, Paxful expects to bring education to nearly 15,000 young people throughout Africa while providing jobs to almost 300 teachers.

“The fourth school, which will be located in the Ankara Nandu community, Sanga Local, Kaduna State, Nigeria will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages…