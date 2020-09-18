Queen Elizabeth II strips Harvey Weinstein of his CBE after he was jailed for 23 years for rape in New York





The Queen of England has stripped Harvey Weinstein of his 2004 Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor (CBE), for contribution to the British film industry, after he was convicted of rape in New York.

The disgraced film producer, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a US court in February.

A notice in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record, today announced the Queen had directed the honour to be ‘cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.’

It read: ‘The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.’

Before now, Senior Labour MP Chi Onwurah called for the CBE to be removed from Weinstein, when several women came forward to allege…