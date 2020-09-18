UNILAG pro-chancellor, Wale Babalakin resigns





Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wale Babalakin has resigned as the pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos.

Babalakin conveyed news of his resignation in a letter dated September 15, 2020 and addressed to Adamu Adamu, the minister of education.

The pro-chancellor who sent in his resignation after he was suspended by the federal government, said his decision was based on many “vested interests” asides other issues he raised.

“I would like to thank the President of the Federal of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (the “University”) from May 2017 till date. “I am also grateful that I was considered fit to be the Chairman of the Federal Government Negotiation Team on the Agreement reached with university unions in 2009, from 6th January 2017 till date. I equally want to thank you sir, for your role in recommending me to the President. “Recent events have made my position in these two…





