Without thugs, APC will be beaten silly in Edo





Governor Nyesom Wike has commented on the upcoming governorship election in Edo state.

The Rivers state Governor in an interview on African Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday September 17, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is hoping to win the election by manipulating the result.

Wike who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council on Edo governorship election, stated that the APC “will be beaten silly in the governorship election” if there are no thugs spearheading electoral malpractices.

“The IG has said they will not give room to any thugs, to any miscreants, and it is our prayer that is done. If that is done, APC will be beaten silly in this election. If what IG said is carried out, you will see that APC will not near – the only hope they have is to manipulate the security agencies. “Remember what happened in my case and if you take the case of Rivers state, it was very clear, and the way I see APC going, the…





Source: Linda Ikeji