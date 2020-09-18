Woman twerks on top of half-opened coffin as funeral takes strange turn (video)

A funeral ceremony in Ecuador took a strange turn when a woman jumped on top of a half-open coffin and started twerking.

Mobile phone footage taken by a spectator shows the young woman sitting astride the coffin and dancing to the reggae music. She made a number of sexual moves and even leaned into the open part of the coffin to blow a kiss as she twerked.

Mourners watched this display in the middle of a road in the city of Manta, in the province of Manabí, Ecuador, and filmed with their phones.

A large crowd of men are seen cheering in high spirits as the music blasts from a loudspeaker.

The video was shared on Twitter along with a caption: “If yo girl don’t do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl.”

According to El Universo, the deceased was identified as 38-year-old Marlon Mero Quijije.

He was shot three times in different parts of his body when he was walking in the neighbourhood of San Jose in Manta and was pronounced dead at the hospital.