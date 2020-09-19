221 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

221 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Friday September 18, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states is as follows; Lagos-59, Abia-46, FCT-22, Gombe-20, Plateau-17, Rivers-11, Bauchi-7, Benue-6, Ekiti-6, Imo-6, Kaduna-4, Kwara-4, Ondo-4, Ogun-3, Osun-3, Bayelsa-1, Edo-1, Kano-1.

There are now 56,956 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 1, 094 deaths have been recorded. 48,305 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.