5 Bauchi State Govt officials arrested for pension scam, forgery, fraud

Five staff of the Bauchi State Local Government Pension Board have been arrested by the police for alleged pension scam.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, September 19, said the suspects were arrested for Criminal conspiracy, Criminal Breach of trust by public servant, Criminal misappropriation, forgery and fraud.

According to Wakili, on the 12th September 2020, a letter of complaint from the office of Executive Governor Bauchi State signed by Musa Mohammed Kirfi, the Private Principal Secretary to Governor of Bauchi State against the suspects.

The suspects are Mohammed B. Mohammed, Editor of the board, Musa Bappayo, computer operator of the board and Samaila Musa, who are all staff of Local Government Pension Board.

Read the statement below…