Acting Chief Judge of Cross River State remarries almost 2 years after his late wife’s death (photos)

The Cross River State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Eneji has remarried barely two years after his wife died.

Justice Eneji wedded Miss Muobo Ijomone on Saturday, September 19, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God -RCCG, Jesus Sanctuary, Atekong Drive, Calabar.

Governor Ben Ayade commended the CJ “for being decisive to fill the gap created by his wife who died not too long ago”

Senator Ayade, who was represented by his Deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, recalled that Justice Eneji lost his wife almost two years ago, and commended him for the “bold and difficult step taken to remarry to enable him remain faithful to God and avoid the temptations that is associated with staying unmarried.”

The Governor commended Eneji’s courage and on behalf of the Government promised to continue to support him in anyway necessary in his marital life.

More photos below…