Actress Juliet Mgborukwe’s ex-husband, Chima Ojukwu, remarries (photos)

Actress Juliet Mgborukwe’s ex-husband, Chima Ojukwu, has remarried. He got married to his new wife, Oluchi, on Saturday September 19 in a proxy wedding.



Chima also shared a post on how Nigerian men residing abroad can get a good wife from Nigeria.

So, for all you Nigerian American friends asking me how to spot a good Nigerian woman from back home, these are the Tips:

1, Make sure she’s God fearing and cultured,

2, never ignore the warning signs, if she’s always half naked in her pics and wears half naked clothes she’s a smash and dip out not wifey,

3, make sure she lives with her parents,

4, make sure her parents and her entire family have the upmost respect for marriage,

5, make sure they all go to church together,

6, make sure she doesn’t go to night clubs on the regular and hang out in clubs,

7, make sure she’s not a so called slay queen, those ones will kill you quicker than anything, those are the wannabe Americans, and a wannabe will kill you quicker than the real…