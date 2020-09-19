Comedian Bovi and wife celebrate their wedding anniversary with beautiful family photos

Ace comedian, Bovi Ugboma, and his wife, Kris, are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today September 19. The couple got married in 2009 and have three lovely children.
Taking to her page to celebrate Bovi, Kris wrote
”K A U
I am Kris Asimonye Ugboma
I am EVERYWOMAN.
Every woman has a name before Marriage,
Maiden Name they call it,
A name Everywoman holds dear,
Many hold close,
Some never never let go.
Marriage, the Union that can either solidify who you are as a person OR break who you are meant to be.
Husband of mine, the one who extended his name to me.
Soul of my soul,
Wind beneath my wings,
Flesh of my flesh,
Oh how blessed I am to be married to this goldmine of mine!
Everyday so far in this nuptial union, THIS WOMAN rejoices!
Husband of mine ,So secure in who he is,
Completely Unperturbed by my continued use of Maiden name..
Unmoved by conventional ways,
In fact, Husband of mine encourages my use of maiden name!
The Feminist man!!
My husband Bovi!!
Happy anniversary my king!! My…
Source: Linda Ikeji