Convicted US killer serving two life sentences tells judge he’ll kill again unless he’s given death penalty after murdering fellow inmate

A convicted US killer already serving two life sentences has asked a judge to give him the death penalty or he will kill again after stabbing a fellow inmate to death in an Indiana prison.

Tommy P. Holland, 45, of Indianapolis was charged with murder for stabbing Clifford Baggett, 28, to death at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on August 9, 2019.

Holland, who is behind bars for the 2015 slayings of employees at a Mars Hill supermarket and a Marathon gas station, allegedly stabbed Baggett 10 times including in the arm, chest, and buttocks in the attack.

He appeared in Madison Circuit Court this week where he rejected a deal in which he would have pleaded guilty and received a third sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Instead, he vowed to kill again if he’s not given a death penalty.

‘I will continue to drop bodies until you give me the death penalty,’ Holland told the court, according to Madison County prosecutor Rodney…