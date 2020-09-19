Husband reacts after a woman claimed he is a serial cheat, to spite his wife

A woman tried to score cheap points on Twitter by telling another Twitter user that her husband is a serial cheat. The husband has now reacted.

Twitter user with the username Loki, revealed in a tweet that she can handle cheating in a relationship, as long as the man is good to her.

Another Twitter user named Atule reacted, telling her that she deserves a man who will respect her by not cheating on her.

However, Loki did not appreciate the advice and she slammed Atule, claiming her husband is a serial cheat yet she stays with him.

Loki wrote: “Lmaooo you Atule, who married the guy that cheated on you several times. Girl don’t.

“I dislike hypocrites.”

She added: “Not that Atule woman with a serial cheat of a husband telling me to love myself. Girl shut up.”

Atule’s husband has now reacted to the accusation, writing: “Hello, I’m her husband. My wife and I await the evidence of this your claim. It’s either you provide such evidence or you owe us…