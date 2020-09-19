Instagram Sensation, Taaooma, Set To Buy The LeonardoBySujimoto From Super-Agent Mr Macaroni

Like the Guiliano, the LeonardoBySujimoto is yet another fantabulous masterpiece.

Located in the Africa’s most Ultra-Elite neighbourhood, Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto’s Waterfront edifice will be a mix of Affordability, Exclusivity and Luxury.

The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom apartments on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $3million. What we have designed is 3 times better and 3 times cheaper. We have researched the best buildings in Nigeria, and what we are building beats the best!

The LeonardoBySujimoto is designed to pamper luxury aficionados with award-winning Zaha Hadid bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen by Kohler, Private boat Club, Private Salon, Private IMAX Cinema, Crèche, Spa, Mini-mart, Mini-clinic, Squash court, Virtual Golf course, Techno gym, Interactive lobby and many more jaw dropping features.

The 4 Bedroom unit we are offering at $850,000.00 (Eight Hundred & Fifty Thousand Dollars) will sell for $1.2 million (One Million, Two…