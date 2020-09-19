Liverpool FC complete £25million signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich (photos)

Premier League champions, Liverpool, have completed the signing of midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £25million.

The Spain international midfielder, 29, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal and will wear the vacant No 6 shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After sealing the move, Thiago told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

He added: “I must adapt to the team as fast as I can in the situation and the…