More Nigerians embrace 9mobile’s Mega Millions Promo, as participation surges

More and more telco customers are recently either reactivating their 9mobile lines or getting a brand new one, and the reason is not far-fetched. Over the last 37 days, Nigeria’s customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has been putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians with the ongoing Mega Millions Promo. Currently, over 30millionaires have emerged as more than 1000 customers have won smartphones across the nation in the ongoing promo. Designed to reward 90 lucky customers over a period of 90 days with N1 million daily, the promo will also give out 2 smartphones every hour of every day for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Among the customers that have emerged 1 million naira winners from the Mega Millions Promo so far are Ishak Fatihu Idris in Kano State; Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor both in Enugu; Chief Tony Nnaji in Port Harcourt; Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman, Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile…