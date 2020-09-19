North Korea set to unveil submarine launched nuclear weapon

North Korea dictator, Kim Jong-un, is set to unveil new weapons including a submarine-launched ballistic nuclear missile in the coming weeks, according to military and weapons analysts.

There have been fears within the US and ally South Korea that North Korean troops have been practising for a military parade to celebrate the anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party next month as images taken through Satellite early this month showed people assembled in formation ahead of the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s main party, the Workers’ Party.

North Korea military analysts believe the 75th anniversary may be used to showcase the country’s new missiles.

Also there has been increased activity at the Sinpo South Shipyard weapons base where submarines are built, according to satellite photos.

The activity was also seen at a secure basin where a barge used in previous underwater missile launches is docked.

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the US has…