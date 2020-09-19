Quebec actor of Nigerian descent, Chijoke Onyechekwa Ugochukwu, is charged with sexual assault as multiple victims come forward

Quebec actor Chijoke Onyechekwa Ugochukwu, better known as Gouchy Boy, has been charged with sexual assault and Longueuil police are searching for other potential victims of the actor.

Gouchy Boy, 48, was charged after two police complaints were filed against him regarding sexual offences against two women, aged 38 and 39

Police say the man was arrested on March 9 and on Aug. 27 by Longueuil police investigators in relation to these two incidents that allegedly occurred between 2016 and 2018 in Brossard. The complaints were made in 2019 and 2020.

Because the case deals with more than one alleged victim, the unified police command unit coordinated by Quebec provincial police has been deployed to pool resources.

Police say the investigation has led them to believe there may be other victims and they are asking the public for help in tracking down people who may have been victims of the actor.

Chijoke Onyechekwa Ugochukwu, 48, notably played the roles of…