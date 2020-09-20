14 bodies recovered so far as bus conveying church members to a burial plunges into a river in Ebonyi (photos/video)

Tragedy struck in Ivo local government area in Ebonyi state on Friday night, September 18, after a bus conveying 32 persons to a burial, plunged into Akaeze-Ukwu River in the local government area.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said 14 bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are being made to find other passengers. She said the 14 corpses that have been recovered comprise of seven male and seven female.

Odah said some people were rescued and among them is the driver of the said 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA Mr Nwaonu Chinedu a native of IKWO LGA of the State.