20-year-old student killed by boyfriend who was paid N2m to use her for ritual in Lagos

Toluwalase Kembi said to be a 20-year-old Business Administration student of the Federal polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State has been confirmed dead after being killed by her a man she was seeing in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

The deceased who was declared missing weeks ago, had gone to cook for one Owolabi Yusuf who is reportedly an alfa and also her side piece. However unknown to the student who is engaged to another man, Yusuf had been paid N2million to kill her for ritual.

The suspect was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State after the police who got involved in the case after the student was declared missing in August 2020, tracked the deceased’s phone to a man who revealed that he bought it from him (Yusuf).

Confessing to the crime, the suspect who is now in custody of Elere Police Division, Agege said he killed her using a pestle with the help of three others currently at large. He subsequently cut her into small pieces for ritual purposes.