Decomposing body of missing 9-year-old South African girl found stuffed in the wardrobe of neighbour who was part of the search party

The decomposing body of 9-year-old Boipelo Sesele was found stuffed in the wardrobe of a neighbour who helped search for her, after she went missing at Kroonstad, Gelukkwaarts in Free State, South Africa, IOL reported on Sunday, September 20.

The Grade 4 pupil was last seen while playing with her friends in the street not far from her home on September 1, at about 1.am. According to her 6-year-old friend who she was playing with at the time of her disappearance, Boipelo had been lured by a man to “look for change at the shops”.

Her disappearance prompted a huge search mission which lasted for twelve days. Police spokesman Brigadier Sam Makhele, said members of the community who had been assisting the police with the search went to investigate a bad smell coming from a shack near Boipelo’s home on Saturday, September 12, after local children had raised an alarm

He said the kids had complained of the “bad smell from a shack not far from Biopelo’s home….