Governor Sanwo-Olu grants approval for worship centres to resume full services in Lagos; cinemas and gyms can now reopen

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has granted approval for churches and mosques in the state as well as gyms and cinermas to resume full services.

He announced the approval at a press briefing on Saturday September 19. He said mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

Worship centers were restricted to one gathering weekly after they were allowed to reopen following lockdown to check coronavirus in the nation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced that public and private schools can resume fully on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The governor also announced that cinemas, gyms, spas and recreational centres in the state can now reopen for business at 33 percent capacity which is one-third of their capacity.

For cinemas and gyms, Governor Sanwo-Olu said