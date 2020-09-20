Letter containing poison addressed to Donald Trump at White House

A package containing ricin poison that was addressed to US President Donald Trump was reportedly intercepted by law enforcement this week.

The letter was discovered at a screening facility for White House mail earlier this week, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said on Saturday, September 19.

The official said a substance found inside the envelope was identified as ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans before it was to be delivered to the White House.

According to CNN, investigators are looking into the possibility the ricin package sent to Trump came from Canada.

Mary-Liz Power, chief spokeswoman for Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, said in a statement, “We are aware of the concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward US federal government sites. Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their US counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further.”

The Federal Bureau of…