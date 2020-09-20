Makeup artiste rescued after three men allegedly abducted and raped her after promising her a job in Anambra

The Anambra State police command has arrested a three-man syndicate who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-year-old makeup artiste under the pretext of securing a job for her.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspects identified as Ekwugha Innocent Chinazo 25, Chidiebere Ogoegbunam 24 and David Nnaemeka,19, allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity despite collecting N400,000 ransom from her relatives.

Haruna said the suspects had on the September 13, lured the victim who resides at ST Micheal hostel Temp side Awka under the pretext of securing her a beauty makeup job. He said the suspects picked the victim at Ukpo junction along Enugu- Onitsha Expressway and took her to an isolated building at Awkuzu where they allegedly raped her repeatedly while in captivity for two days despite collecting a ransom of four hundred thousand Naira(#400,000) from her relatives.

The police…