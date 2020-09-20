“Oga leave me alone. I don’t need your stupid love”- Visibly angry Nengi tells Ozo (videos)

When you cheapen yourself before a lady she loses respect and regard for you. Never you tell a lady all that you’re thinking, even when you are tempted to always be with her restrain yourself and pretend that you are very busy, it’s only then that she’ll have some regard for you. There are guys that call their girl every second, minutes and hour of the day, this attitude make so many girls angry. Girls don’t like men that are not busy, they don’t like men who have all the time in the world because those kind of men are wahala.

