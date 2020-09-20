Woman shot her ex husband’s new girlfriend dead in front of her 3-year-old twins

A mum of twins shot dead her husband’s new girlfriend in front of her three-year-old twins.

Chelsea Cook and ex-husband Travis Cook divorced in January 2018. He began dating Lisa Vilate Williams, 26, but Chelsea Cook was jealous of the relationship, so she killed Lisa in the presence of her own children.

On November 15, 2018, Travis had the twins over at his apartment in Midvale, Utah, the US, and they were making Christmas decorations with Lisa, according to Mirror Online.

Chelsea Cook texted Travis about some cough medicine for one of the children and instructed him to meet her downstairs in the car park.

Travis went down and waited at around 7pm but Chelsea Cook had managed to sneak past him and enter the apartment.

After Travis realised he’d been lured out, he ran upstairs to find Cook confronting Lisa.

Travis asked her several times to leave and when she refused he called 911. Cook than locked herself in the bathroom for about 15 seconds, before…