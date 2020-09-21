17-year-old boy allegedly drugs, rapes 14-year-old girl in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a secondary school drop out for allegedly drugging and defiling a 14- year-old girl in Ejigbo area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect, Pelumi Oloyede-Bello,17, who is said to be an agent of an electricity company, met the victim when he went to install prepaid meters for some residents of Akinwunmi street, Ile-Epo area of Ejigbo.

The girl was trying to recharge her parent’s prepaid meter so Oloyede offered to assist. He took her to the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, Okota branch where the recharge was done.

On their way back to Ejigbo, he reportedly took the girl to a hotel at Jakande gate, where he allegedly drugged her drink and raped her. During interrogation, he confessed to have drugged her with 200 milligrams of tramadol.

“I offered to go and recharge their meter myself but her grandmother asked her to follow me. On our way back, I bought her a bottle of soft drink. But before giving it to…