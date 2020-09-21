300 Level UNICAL student killed as generator explodes in Calabar

A 300 Level student of the University of Calabar, Umo Aniekpeno, was reportedly burnt to death by a generator explosion in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

It was gathered that the student of the department of Human Anatomy, faculty of Basics Medical Sciences, died after the generator exploded at her parents’ house at the weekend.

A classmate, Miracle Ebube, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, September 19, described the deceased as a dedicated student.

“I waited patiently to see myself wake from this horrible dream but it’s dawned on me that you’re gone for real, Annie. This makes life more scary as the fear of this gripped me. Annie was so reserved. So dedicated to studies. A great medic, full. Annie, this was not the plan,”

”Lying there lifeless was never the dream. This was supposed to be congratulations in few years to come, not this heartbreaking verse we all are typing below “RIP”. Not after all the struggle we’ve passed through right from…