BBNaija: Moment Nengi curved Ozo when he tried kissing her after he was evicted (video)





A video which showed moment Nengi curved Ozo after he was evicted from the Big Brother House has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nengi was seen hugging Ozo who tried kissing her before leaving the house. Nengi however removed her face before the kiss could happen. Here is the viral video below; View this post on Instagram Moment Nengi curved Ozo after he was evicted from the #BBNaija houseA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 20, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT







Source: Linda Ikeji