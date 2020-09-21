Dr. Dre’s Record Co. accuses estranged wife, Nicole Young of ‘decimating’ bank account

Record One recording studio, a company Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young founded together has accused her (Nicole) of draining the primary business account dry and even criminal embezzlement.

Record One which is operated by an LLC with Dre, Nicole and a guy named Larry Chatman as officers was founded in 2015.

However as Nicole and Dre’s divorce gets more intense, an investigation into the alleged wrongdoing of the ace music producer’s estranged wife has been launched. Attorney Ed McPherson who reps the LLC that operates Record One, also attached a check which backs claim of Nicole decimating the company’s bank account last month to the tune of $363,571.85.

Nicole who is asked to return the cash she allegedly took no later than a week from Tuesday, is accused of “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds,” as well as a breach of her fiduciary duties.

However reacting to this, Nicole’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman…