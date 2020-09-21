FG opens online portal for Nigerians to access N75billion survival fund

An online portal for Nigerians to register for the N75billion survival fund for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will be launched on Monday September 21 by the federal government.
Mariam Katagum, minister of state for industry, trade and investment said the programme is aimed at tackling the economic challenges faced by small businesses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Project Delivery Office also said in a statement;
“Nigerians interested in the Payroll Support scheme are to note that the site for registration will be open from 10 pm Monday September 21, 2020.
“In order to ensure seamless registration process, the Project Delivery Office has designed a registration schedule.
“Registration for Payroll Support will start with educational institutions on Monday and will be followed with businesses in the hospitality industry on Friday September 25 beginning from 12 A.M.
“The portal will also be open to other category of small businesses from 12…
