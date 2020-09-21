Joint Health Sector Unions suspends warning strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its seven-day warning strike across the country.

The strike was called off via a statement released on Sunday September 20 by the National President of the union, Biobékentóye Josiah.

The health workers comprising of five unions under JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) are now expected to resume work on Monday, September 21.

It read;

“This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions JOHESU) would come to end midnight of today, September 20, 2020. “By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, September 21, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.”

On September 13, JOHESU proceeded on a 7-day warning strike…