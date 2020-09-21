Model who lost 8st to be crowned Miss Great Britain says it’s not fat-shaming to call overweight people obese

A model who lost eight stoned (almost 51kg) on her way to being crowned Miss Great Britain has said it is not “fat-shaming” to call overweight people “obese”.

Jen Atkin, who used to weigh in at 18 stone before slimming down dramatically, criticised people for being “way too easily offended”.

The 26-year-old spoke out after finding out that the British Psychological Society is advising people against using the word “obese”, asking them to use, instead, the words “living with obesity”.

Atkin revealed her horror at this and said the word “obese” is what spurred her to lose weight.

Jen Atkin before losing weight

Jen said that “hiding terms” like “burn off last night’s pizza” would only worsen Britain’s obesity crisis with almost two thirds of UK adults overweight.

The model from Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, said: “I think it’s going to encourage people to eat more calories and not keep track of what they’re eating and therefore end up overweight or obese. It’s…