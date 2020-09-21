The day you kill a ‘yahoo soldier’ is when you’ll be in deep trouble – Man in military uniform threatens SARS officers (video)





A man dressed as a Nigerian soldier has been spotted in a viral video threatening SARS officers over the continous "harassment" of young Nigerians. The said man who alleged that military officers also partake in online fraudulent activities (yahoo), stated that SARS officers will be in deep trouble when they end up killing any 'yahoo soldier'.







