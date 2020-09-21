“The End of Godfatherism Has Come” Atiku Abubakar reacts to Obaseki’s win; urges Ize-Iyamu to work with Obaseki and let go of the “leprous hand he is now holding”

Former Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki after he won the Edo state governorship election.

Taking to Twitter, the former Vice President of Nigeria said Obaseki’s win signifies “the end of Godfatherism” in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar also commended the people of Edo State “for their resilience in the face of the forces arrayed against them.”

He urged Obaseki’s opponent Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to “accept the right hand of fellowship that is likely to be extended to him” because “the leprous hand he is now holding can only lead to a destination of barrenness.”

Atiku added that Ize-Iyamu” is amongst strange bedfellows” and advised him to “turn back & head in the right direction.” Atiku further stated that “the PDP is the right direction.”

Read his full statement below.