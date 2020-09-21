“They better not be faking divorce’

TV host, Wendy Williams has given her opinion in the ongoing divorce drama between rappers Cardi B and Offset.

The TV host has been off her hit show for months due to the Coronavirus pandemic but released new episodes today, Monday September 21 and quickly addresses reports that Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset.

Wendy warned celebrity the couple to be sincere in their divorce saying she went through a public and messy divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter in April of 2019 and that once legal documents are filed, it “complicates everything.”

She also added that Cardi “deserves better” than Offset .

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot at home in Georgia on September 20, 2017.

Cardi filed divorce documents on September 15 in Georgia, and in her initial documents, Cardi stated “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

She also stated that she was seeking primary physical and legal custody of Kulture.

But days…