Army commander killed in Boko Haram ambush laid to rest. Borno gov gifts his widow N20m (photos)





The remains of late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako who was killed in an ambush by Boko Haram members in Damboa on Sunday, September 20, has been laid to rest.

Colonel DC Bako and some soldiers were traveling when their vehicle was ambushed near Damboa, about 85 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital. He died at the military hospital in Borno state. Until his death, he was the commander of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa.

Bako was laid to rest in Borno state today September 22.

Speaking at late Bako’s funeral, the state governor, Babagana Zulum, paid glowing tribute to the military officer and announced a house and cash donation to the family of the deceased.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of Late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria.” Col. Bako was a gallant and dodged military officer, under whose watch Damboa was never defeated. He humble and committed in discharging his duties, he…





Source: Linda Ikeji