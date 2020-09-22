BBNaija’s Lucy issues note of warning to Nigerians sliding into her DM to tell her how to live and behave

By
Headliners
-
2


BBNaija

BBNaija lockdown evicted housemate, Lucy, has issued a note of warning to people who slide into her DMs just to school her on how to live and behave.

 

In a tweet posted today September 22, Lucy said any DM being sent to her should be business-related and not about how she should be living her life.

”Please if you slide into my dm, let it be about business, thank you. I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and what not, but I am too certain you won’t keep the same energy if I came to you to do same, so stop it. Business email is in d bio.” she tweeted

BBNaija



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR