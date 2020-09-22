



Big Brother Naija star, Khloe is embracing her new body after going under the knife. The reality tv star who recently confirmed she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her body, was filmed in a new video bragging about finally getting the "perfect body shape' while flaunting her assets. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT The post ‘I’ve gotten my perfect body shape’ – BBNaija’s Khloe brags in new video after her plastic surgery appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji