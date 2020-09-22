Man, 60, rapes neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Muhammed Dahiru, a 60-year-old who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter in Nahuta villa, Toro Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Mohammad Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, September 22, said that the suspect lured the victim into an uncompleted building belonging to him and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her after which he threatened to slaughter her if she disclosed his identity.

“On 20/09/2020 at about 1000hrs one Auwalu Isah ‘m’ of Nahuta village Toro L.G.A came to Police Station and reported that on 19/09/2020 at about 1400hrs one Muhammed Dahiru ‘m’ aged 60yrs of same address lured his daughter one Aisha (not real name) ‘f’ aged 5yrs into an uncompleted building in the same address owned by the suspect and forcefully “had carnal knowledge of her” thereafter threatened to slaughter her if she disclosed his identity,”…