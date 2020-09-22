PTF disburses N1bn each to 32 states

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has disbursed N1billion each to 32 states in the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu who made the announcement on Monday September 21 said the disbursement is to drive up the states’ COVID responses.
Aliyu said;
“We have released money to the state governments recently, to 32 state governments. Each state government was given a billion naira.
“This is for the purpose of driving their COVID responses and we are asking them to prioritise testing in addition to surveillance activities linked to COVID-19.”
Source: Linda Ikeji