Statement from Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife

Read the press statement from former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife

”Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is my husband. We got married under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana in 1997 and we got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry office in Lagos, Nigeria in 2002.

We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him. He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly.

Anyone that knows Femi well knows that his greatest weakness are those he loves and he will do anything for them.

He is a warm, kind, generous, gentle, intelligent and loving man who is not afraid of anything or anyone and who takes care of his own. From the very beginning of his relationship with Precious he told me about it and I accepted it in good faith.

Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or…