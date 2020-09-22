‘They should be kissing the floor he walks on’

New Tottenham signing, Gareth Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has hit out at Real Madrid over the way his client was treated during the 7 years he spent in the Spanish capital.

Bale on Saturday completed his loan move back to north London, signing for the club he left seven years ago when he joined Madrid.

It was at Spurs where Bale made his name, earning a then world record transfer to the Bernabeu where he won four Champions league titles.

According to his agent, Bale never earned the true respect of the Real Madrid faithful – and his Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, never liked him as he cast him out of the first-team set-up last season.

Barnett believes the new Spurs signing has done no wrong during his time in the Spanish capital claiming in a Tuesday interview with talkSPORT that Real Madrid ‘should be kissing the floor Bale walks on’.

“I’ve been his agent since he was a very young boy, and I am so proud of…