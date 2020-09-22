Two friends arrested for allegedly gangraping 17-year-old girl in Jigawa

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, have arrested two men, Abubakar Usman (18yrs) and Ya’u Sa’idu (20yrs) both of Gidan Ruwa Quarters, Kazaure LGA for allegedly gangraping a Seventeen (17) year old girl of the same address.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Adamu Shehu, says the two friends connived and gained unlawful entry into the family house of the victim on Wednesday, 9th September 2020 around 4am.

”They met her asleep in her room with her two sisters. They tied her hands up, covered her mouth and forcefully had canal knowledge of her. It was during the struggle that her sister woke up and raised alarm which made them to take to their heels. Unknown to them, one of the suspects was recognized by the victim’s sister which led to their arrest.” Shehu said

The spokesperson added that medical examinations conducted at the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Dutse General Hospital indicate…