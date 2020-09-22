”We will have no mercy’- Governor Obaseki threatens to go after Oshiomole if he tries to disrupt the peace in Edo (video)

Newly re-elected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his government will have no mercy in dealing with former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomole if he attempts to disrupt the peace in the state.

Obaseki said this when he appeared on ARISE TV this morning, September 22. While responding to questions on whether he would be sending Oshiomole out of the state following his re-election, Obaseki said

”I don’t have any plans to. If he continues to behave as he has always done, if he continues to be destructive. If he continue to fund his lions in Edo state and tries to create problems for us here, then we will not have any mercy. It is totally up to him.”

Governor Obaseki said the likes of Tiubu, Oshiomole, and others pose a threat to Nigeria if they continue in the manner in which they play politics in the country.